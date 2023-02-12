Terry Wayne Turner Feb 12, 2023 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website TERRY WAYNE TURNER 82 of Hedgesville passed away on February 7, 2023. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Poca is serving the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Textiles Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lloyd William Alford Jean McClain Garry B Legg Sr. Terry Wayne Turner Edgar McClain Mayfield Larry R. Hoylman Joyce Ann Abbott Curtis Lee McNeil Jr. Gladys Holland Moran James V. Walker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 12, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen