Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Theodore Roosevelt Halstead

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

THEODORE ROOSEVELT HALSTEAD, 90 of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord September 10, 2023.

Ted was born May 1, 1933, at home in Kanawha City, WV to the late Howard Robert Halstead and Grace Pearl Tayor Halstead. He was proud to be a 1951 graduate of Stonewall High School and an Army Veteran. Ted was a service technician from 1953 to 1995 for Mountaineer Gas and spent many years as the Secretary/Treasurer for OCAW Local #3628. Ted faithfully attended Rock Branch Independent Church and enjoyed many years of working in rummage sales. He loved participating in Griefshare and Men's Bible Study as well. He enjoyed making clocks, genealogy, traveling, time with his church family, and time with his own family.

Recommended for you