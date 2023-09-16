Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
THEODORE ROOSEVELT HALSTEAD, 90 of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord September 10, 2023.
Ted was born May 1, 1933, at home in Kanawha City, WV to the late Howard Robert Halstead and Grace Pearl Tayor Halstead. He was proud to be a 1951 graduate of Stonewall High School and an Army Veteran. Ted was a service technician from 1953 to 1995 for Mountaineer Gas and spent many years as the Secretary/Treasurer for OCAW Local #3628. Ted faithfully attended Rock Branch Independent Church and enjoyed many years of working in rummage sales. He loved participating in Griefshare and Men's Bible Study as well. He enjoyed making clocks, genealogy, traveling, time with his church family, and time with his own family.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Luella Halstead, his wife of 66 years of whom he married December 1, 1951. He is also preceded in death by his son Steven Halstead, great grandson Gavin Morris, and brother Jack.
Ted is survived by his two sons Jefferson Halstead and Gary Halstead; brother Robert Halstead (Lou Ann); sister Judy McElwee (Marty); grandchildren Tanya Winter (Frankie), Tosha Morris (Chad), and Faith Halstead; and great grandchildren Ella Winter and Greyson Morris.
The family will begin receiving friends at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023 with a service beginning at 7 p.m., at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastors Delbert Hawley, Chad Harding, and Brad Joseph officiating.