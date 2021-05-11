THOMAS EDWARD "EDDIE" RHODES, 65, of Hometown passed away on May 9, 2021. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Dorothy Rhodes; brother, Raymond Washington and sister Martha Francisco.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 41 years Clara; son, Jason and wife Stacy of Eleanor; daughter, Melissa Schoolcraft and husband Robert of Poca; grandchildren, Thomas "Luke" Rhodes, Lauren Rhodes, Beau Rhodes, Dylan Mendenhall all of Poca; brothers James Washington and wife Linda and Johnny Washington and wife Polly all of Cross Lanes; and sister, Margaret Scott and husband Eugene of Red House.
Eddie proudly served in the US Marine Corps. After serving our country Eddie became a member of the WV Laborers Local 1353 in 1979. Eddie was known to his co-workers as "Buzzy" and was a proud union worker and retired after 41 years of employment.
Eddie loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and growing his garden.
The Rhodes family would like to especially thank Michael Francisco, who faithfully called every night. Eddie appreciated those telephone calls. Also, Gary Shamblin and his wife Vicki for the phone calls and for sitting with Eddie. The family does not think we could have made it without your help and support. In addition, special thanks to the Staffs at Cabell Huntington Hospital ICU Department and Woody Williams VA Hospital IV Radiology and Recovery Nurses, you always made Eddie feel special.
A tribute to the life of Eddie will be 6 p.m. Thursday May 13 at Hometown Apostolic Church with Pastor Joey Sites officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens in Red House.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Rhodes family.