Services
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361Website

MR. THOMAS LEE "TOM" HUFFMAN, 74 of Charleston passed away August 24, 2021.Tom is preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Huffman, whopassed August 12, 2021.He is survived by three sisters, Elaine Arnold Jones, Beverly Lawrence and Sue Ann Huffman.There will be a tribute to the life of Tom and Charlotte will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Pine Top Church of God, 1611 Kenwood Road,Charleston WV 25314.Condolences may be sent to the family by visitingwww.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Huffman family.