Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

TIMOTHY BOGGESS, 65 of Red House passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Tim was a long time Bayer Crop Science employee and retired after 33 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Williadean Boggess and son T.C. Boggess.

He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Boggess and brothers Bobby and Larry Boggess.

The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday November 27, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Boggess family.

