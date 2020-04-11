Timothy Charles Wilson

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Mr. TIMOTHY CHARLES WILSON, 67, of Poca, passed away April 9, 2020, at home after a battle with lung cancer. A tribute to the life of Mr. Timothy Wilson will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 13, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Wilson family.

