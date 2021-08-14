TOM S. CLAY, 83 of Sissonville, formerly of Belle passed away at home August 11, 2021, with his family by his side. He fought the battles of sickness for many years and is now rejoicing with new lungs in Heaven alongside his Lord and Savior. He was baptized with his grandson Clay on June 6, 2010 by his friend and pastor, George Webb.
Tom is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Linda (Greene), their son, Tommy, his wife Mary, and their daughter Savannah, of Pinch; his daughter Tammy Cantrell, her husband Allen, and their son Clay Wills of Sissonville; his grandchildren Chase Clay and Rachel Knight (Terry); and great grandson Luke, of Grafton and Adam Cantrell and his children, Addie and Jamie of Bomont; his sister Phyllis Young of Mammoth. Tom also leaves behind his precious cats Tuffi, Taffi and Tori who appeared at the back door one night and forever stayed by dad's side.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents John and Goldie (Huffman) Clay; son Richard Clay: brothers John, Bob and Billy and his sister Madge Shamblin.
Tom was born at Putney, WV on May 23, 1938. He was the baby of six children. Tom began his work career at the early age of 12. Dad had no fear for hard work. He began driving a dump truck hauling into Carbide at 17. In 1964, Tom married the love of his life, Linda and they had two devoted children, Tommy and Tammy. He worked many years at Imperial Colliery Company as Chief Electrician. Here is where he met his life-long friend, Bill Matics of Pratt. He continued with his business ventures living the trucking dream. He was best known to his trucking buddies as Bartman. He also dedicated time to backing his children in their business ventures. He supported them by always being there to help. He was the backbone of Clay Music and Clay Express. His passion was discovered in operating heavy equipment. He could stay on a piece of machinery for hours on end. His happy place was moving dirt out on the hill alongside his "little buddy" Clay. He prayed to God to help him live to teach Clay the trade skills he knew, and he accomplished this successfully. Clay was more than his grandson; he was his best friend. Pawpaw, Clay and the guys were outside two weeks ago working on a way to lift him into the pool for exercising. He always had a "game plan" even until his last breath.
Pallbearers will be Clay Wills, Brock Milam, Zach Bess, Colby Carpenter, Shane Walker, Larry Ferrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, 1981 Short Meadow Drive, Charleston WV, 25320, allocated towards the Tom Clay Church Bus Fund. Dad's goal was for the church to purchase a bus for those wanting to attend Church and did not have transportation or were not able to drive.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Tom Clay will be 3 p.m., Sunday August 15, 2021, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor George Webb officiating. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family kindly ask that all in attendance would wear a mask.
