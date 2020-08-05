Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

Mr. TONEY CARL MILAM, 74, of Rock Branch passed away August 3, 2020 at home. A tribute to the life of Toney will be 3 p.m. Friday August 7, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Burial will follow in Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Milam family