TRACY NATHANIEL CUNNINGHAM, 81 lost his battle with lung cancer and pneumonia Friday, November 25, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mrs. Levonne Saunders Cunningham and their two sons Tracy Layne and his wife Wanda Cunningham and their two children Katy Layne and husband Byron Black and Macy Layne Cunningham, and Kent and his wife Kimi Cunningham and their three children Ericka and husband Ben Lancaster, Cherith and husband Justin Hersman, and Blake and his wife Hannah Cunningham; eight great grandchildren Halle Kathryn and Annie Caroline Black, Elijah and Averie Lancaster, Jericho and Haddie Hersman and Isla and Uriah Cunningham; one sister Valerie and her husband Mamood Rahbar and their children Masoud, his girls Arianna, Mila, and Suri Rahbar; Reza and Courtney Rahbar and their children Ada, Elias, Hanna and Saul Rahbar; Laila and husband Ben Gledhill and their children Amelia, Declan, Emery and Brecken Gledhill; Kareem and wife Fiona Rahbar and their children Farah and Remy Rahbar; one brother by choice Dave Wymer and longtime friend Zeke Hodges.
Tracy enjoyed spending time on the farm putting up hay, cutting firewood and building things as long as he was spending time with his boys and helping his family.
The family wants to thank all those who prayed so fervently and the staff of CPICU at CAMC Memorial for their top of the line efforts, especially Kristin Schneider who faithfully kept us updated.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Tracy Cunningham will be 1 p.m., Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Kelly's Creek Independent Baptist Church with Pastors Tom Price, Josh Scarberry and Donnie Kiser officiating. Burial will follow in the Cunningham Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday November 28, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home and two hours prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.