Truman Warren King Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website TRUMAN WARREN KING, 77 of Dunbar passed away November 23, 2021 in the Hubbard Hospice House.Warren is a former longtime employee of Union Carbide and attended Southwest Church of God. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.He is preceded in death by his mother, Freda Hart King; father Clifford King and sister Eva Carolyn King.He is survived by his son Michael Warren King; niece Debra Dunn McCallister; nephew James Dunn, Jr. and several great nieces and nephews. Warren was a great friend and will be sorely missed.A tribute to the life of Warren will be 2 p.m., Tuesday November 30, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the King family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warren Michael Warren King Dunbar Christianity Garden Dave Mccormick Clifford King Burial Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Truman Warren King Michael Allen Moles Dennis L. Boyles Blank Joseph Henson Blank April Dillion Mary Ann (Murray) Strope Nial "Sonny" Davis Sheila Lynn Margolis Blank Phillip Eugene Stanley II Bobby Arnold Fizer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests