TRUMAN WARREN KING, 77 of Dunbar passed away November 23, 2021 in the Hubbard Hospice House.

Warren is a former longtime employee of Union Carbide and attended Southwest Church of God. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Freda Hart King; father Clifford King and sister Eva Carolyn King.

He is survived by his son Michael Warren King; niece Debra Dunn McCallister; nephew James Dunn, Jr. and several great nieces and nephews. Warren was a great friend and will be sorely missed.

A tribute to the life of Warren will be 2 p.m., Tuesday November 30, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the King family.

