VICTORIA ANN ACKER, 65, of Pinch, born on September 4, 1955 and passed away after a short and courageous battle with cancer on March 30, 2021 at home.
Vickie was predeceased by her father Mark Nichols and is survived by her mother Lakie Britton, her brother Steve Nichols, her son Jodie King, her daughter Shannon Simpson, and her partner of 35 years Bill Titlow. She is also survived by 4 Grandchildren and 5 step Grandchildren all of which she adored.
Vickie attended Dunbar High School and she later received her GED from Garnett. She retired from Security America Co. with 30 years of service where she held many job titles.
As per Vickie's wishes there will be no services and a celebration of Vickie's life will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Acker family.