VIRGINIA F. COON, 89 of Nitro passed away May 25, 2021 in the Hubbard Hospice House West.
Mrs. Coon is preceded in death by her husband James Coon and daughter Robin Ellard.
She is survived by her granddaughter Nikita and her husband Chris Jelacic and son-in-law Jerry Ellard.
The family will receive friends from Noon until 2 p.m., Friday May 28, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in New Antioch Cemetery, Red House.
