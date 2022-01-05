Virginia Mae Tillis Jan 5, 2022 31 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website VIRGINIA MAE TILLIS, 77 of Poca passed away January 4, 2022. Mrs. Tillis is a homemaker.She is preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Nancy Tribble and her husband Charles Tillis.She is survived by her three sons, Charles, William, and Steve Tillis; brother Garry Tribble; sister Betty Dodd; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.At this time there will be no services. The family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Tillis family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Poca Charles Tillis Virginia Mae Tillis Wallace Grandchild Garry Tribble Betty Dodd Recommended for you Local Spotlight Darrell Lynn Hodges Matthew Curtis Lilly Blank Teresa Leigh McCormick Virginia Mae Tillis Mary Lenore Newman Sadie Jane Bonnett Gomer A. Whitt Barbara Ann Knuckles Blank Ruby Orwahua Hairston Blank Matthew Curtis Lilly Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022 Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day