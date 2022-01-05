Thank you for Reading.

VIRGINIA MAE TILLIS, 77 of Poca passed away January 4, 2022. Mrs. Tillis is a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Nancy Tribble and her husband Charles Tillis.

She is survived by her three sons, Charles, William, and Steve Tillis; brother Garry Tribble; sister Betty Dodd; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

At this time there will be no services. The family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

