VIRGINIA RUTH BISHOP, 84 of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord May 11, 2022.
She is retired from Putnam County Schools; attended South Charleston High School and graduated from Sistersville High School. Ruth was a faithful member of Rock Branch Independent Church where she sang for many years in the church choir and was a member of the ladies' aide. She also enjoyed working in the rummage sales and church camps.
She is preceded in death by her son T.J. Bishop, Jr.; sisters Evelyn Warner and Thelma Smith; brother Lee Parsons and great grandson Ethan Thompson.
Virginia Ruth is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Mr. Jack Bishop; sons Jerry (Laura) Bishop and Tony Bishop; six grandchildren Cassie Bishop Thompson, Samantha (Adrian) Allen, Jessica Bishop, James Bishop, Anndrea Spangler, and Jaclyn Bishop and 11 great grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Virginia Ruth Bishop will be 1 p.m. Monday May 16, 2022 at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Rock Branch Independent Church 133 Cross Lanes Drive, Nitro, WV 25143.