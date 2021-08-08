MR. WAYNE J. BATTEN, 88 of Poca passed away August 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mrs. Bonnie Batten; daughter Vickie Clendenin of Cross Lanes; sons Tom (Debbie) of Richmond, VA and Jim (Keith) of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren Stacey Davis (Mike) of Kenna, Sara Clendenin (Frank Meadows) of Cross Lanes and Brian Batten of IN; great grandchildren Craig Haynes (Cierra), Chase Clendenin, Madison Woody and Tarah Higginbotham and great-great grandson Jayden Haynes.
Wayne is a member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge and a former employee of Monsanto Chemical Co. He drilled water wells all over Putnam and Kanawha Counties and enjoyed his antique cars. He also had a great love for his dog Axle.
At his request there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Batten family.