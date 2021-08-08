Thank you for Reading.

Wayne J. Batten
Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
MR. WAYNE J. BATTEN, 88 of Poca passed away August 5, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mrs. Bonnie Batten; daughter Vickie Clendenin of Cross Lanes; sons Tom (Debbie) of Richmond, VA and Jim (Keith) of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren Stacey Davis (Mike) of Kenna, Sara Clendenin (Frank Meadows) of Cross Lanes and Brian Batten of IN; great grandchildren Craig Haynes (Cierra), Chase Clendenin, Madison Woody and Tarah Higginbotham and great-great grandson Jayden Haynes.

Wayne is a member of the Nitro Masonic Lodge and a former employee of Monsanto Chemical Co. He drilled water wells all over Putnam and Kanawha Counties and enjoyed his antique cars. He also had a great love for his dog Axle.

At his request there will be no services.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Batten family.

