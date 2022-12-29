Wayne P. Powell Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website WAYNE P. POWELL, 63 of Charleston passed away December 27, 2022, after a short battle of cancer.He is preceded in death by his mother Ellen P. Powell and his father Wayne E. Powell.Wayne was an employee of the West Virginia Health Department and supported his sibling's business Highland Greenery for many years.He is survived by his brother Edmund Powell; sister Ellen Powell Goff and her husband Brent; and also his valued nephew Edwardo Goff.A memorial service and honor of his life will be held at a later date.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Powell family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wayne P. Powell Memorial Service Highland Edmund Powell Ellen P. Powell Condolence Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Wayne P. Powell William Dale Greene Bob R. Boggs Elizabeth Ann Fortson Johanna Tully Guy William Klein James "J.C." Carroll Billups Corky Griffith Cindy Lee Martin Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem'