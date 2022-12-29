Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
WAYNE P. POWELL, 63 of Charleston passed away December 27, 2022, after a short battle of cancer.

He is preceded in death by his mother Ellen P. Powell and his father Wayne E. Powell.

