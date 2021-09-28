Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MR. WILLARD E. BELLER, 80, of Poca entered into his heavenly home on September 25, 2021, surrounded by his family. Waiting to greet him was his loving wife, Mrs. Shirley "Pug" Beller. Willard never met a stranger and was a friend to all. You were always greeted with a handshake and how are you doing. He was a member of Lett Creek Community Church and the Nitro Masonic Lodge. Willard is retired from Republic Container with over 30 years of service. After retirement you could find Willard greeting people at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home or Poca Foodfair Parking Lot.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Susan, Robert and wife Vickie, and Amber; his two pride and joys were his grandchildren Evan and wife Keree and Elizabeth "Busy" Beller and his great grandchildren Tucker and Oakley Beller all of Poca. He is also survived by his sisters Retha Dickerson of Nitro and Delores Holmes of Hurricane; brother-in-law Bob and wife Betty Lett of Rock Branch; sisters-in-law Bonnie and husband Pete Harrison of Hometown and Judy and husband Dennis Craigo of Red House and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A special thank you to his buddy Timmy Melton for staying in constant communication with dad.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Willard E. Beller will be 2 p.m. Tuesday September 28, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jay Mace officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Those unable to attend the service may watch live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook Page.
