Willard Henry McClanahan

MR. WILLARD HENRY "RUMMY" McCLANAHAN, 78 of Sissonville went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022, in the Hubbard Hospice House.
Mr. McClanahan is retired from WV Paving and an Army Veteran serving during Vietnam. Rumey loved to fish, hunt, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Uriel and Nellie McClanahan; brothers Cleatus McClanahan, Robbie "Tommy" McClanahan and Stanton "Leroy" McClanahan and his infant sister.
He is survived by his two sons Adam and his wife Carla McClanahan and Jared and his wife Sarah McClanahan; sisters Bernice "Wivon" Bosley, Virginia Edens, Geraldine Comer, Janet Smith, Shirley Shamblin, Vada Nutter and Patricia Critchfield and five grandchildren Colby, Kyra, Gabriel, Mahayla and Zachary.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Willard McClanahan will be 11 a.m. Saturday April 2, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jarrod Price officiating. Burial will follow in the McClanahan Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.