Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
Poca, West Virginia
MR. WILLIAM ALBERT BASHAM, 87 of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2022.

He was a lifelong resident of Cross Lanes. He was the son of the late William Arthur Basham and Rena Wandling Basham. Albert is also preceded in death by his three sisters Isabel Tinsley, Lonnie Mae Rowsey and Clara Faye Blackshire.

