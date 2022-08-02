Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
MR. WILLIAM ALBERT BASHAM, 87 of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2022.
He was a lifelong resident of Cross Lanes. He was the son of the late William Arthur Basham and Rena Wandling Basham. Albert is also preceded in death by his three sisters Isabel Tinsley, Lonnie Mae Rowsey and Clara Faye Blackshire.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Peggy Stone Basham, daughter Tiauna Basham Slack, grandson Dylan Slack, sister Eva Jean West and a host of other extended family members and friends.
He was a member of Community Chapel Church of Cross Lanes, where he served as Class Leader, Sunday School Superintendent, Young Peoples Leader, Treasurer, Secretary, Sunday School Teacher and Bible Study Teacher. Albert was a 1953 graduate of Nitro High School and retired from Union Carbide.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday August 3, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday August 4, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Chad Harding officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Basham family.