WILLIAM LEE "BILL" GILLESPIE, 79 of Scott Depot, formerly of Poca, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Bill was born to the late William Harvey Gillespie, Jr., and Dorothy Lookado Gillespie. He is a graduate of Dunbar High School and married the love of his life in 1964, Mrs. Rebecca Ord Gillespie. He accepted Jesus as his savior at age 19 and was a lifelong member of Rock Branch Independent Church, where he loved singing tenor in the choir and a current member at Teays Valley Baptist Church. He was retired with 35 years of service from Rhone Poulenc. He has always had a love for drums and music his whole life, especially Dixieland and Jazz. He had played with numerous bands throughout the Kanawha Valley. He was a member of the Collis P. Huntington Train Society where he narrated for Amtrak through the New River Gorge, a Ham Radio Operator and was former Chaplain with the Poca Fire Department. Bill never met a stranger and will be missed by all. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mrs. Becky Gillespie; daughters Lora and her husband Chuck Huffman, Susan and her husband Joe Kirtner and Anita Gillespie; grandchildren Allison Garrett and her fianc Brock Buckhannon, Rachel Garrett, Blake Huffman, Emily Huffman, Joe Mike Kirtner and Travis Kirtner and special friends Elicia Miller, Heather King and Chris Cavender. A tribute to the life of Mr. Bill Gillespie will be 11 a.m. Wednesday August 25, at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastors Delbert Hawley and John Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Branch Independent Church. Those unable to attend the service on Wednesday may watch live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Gillespie family.