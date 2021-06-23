MR. WILLIAM WAYNE "BUTCH" BLANKENSHIP, 70 of Bloomingrose went home to be with the Lord June 17, 2021, at home after suffering many years from PTSD and COPD.
Butch is retired from the U.S. Postal Service and an Army Veteran serving in Vietnam.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Hilda Blankenship.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Dreama Blankenship; four children Eric and wife Linda Blankenship of Charleston, Julie Blankenship Abbott and husband Charlie of TX, Jonathan Javins of Bloomingrose and Jeremy Javins of Bloomingrose; sisters Judy Alford of Pratt, Susie Blankenship of Pratt and Pansy Toney of St. Albans; brother Michael Blankenship of Nitro and 8 grandchildren Sierra Blankenship of Charleston, Dreylon and Zaedon Blankenship both of TX, Elijah, Kayla, Leeya and Isaiah Javins all of Belle and Ian Milam of Belle.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday June 28, 2021 at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Blankenship family.