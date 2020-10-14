Wilmer Brewer

WILMER "WOODY" BREWER born May 17th, 1952 of Red House,WV went home to be with the Lord on October 11th 2020. He went peacefully in his sleep. Those left to cherish his memories are his Mother, Bethalee Brewer of Dublin, Ohio; daughter, Natasha Brewer of Red House; son, Nicholas (Lisa) Brewer of Palm Coast, Florida; sister, Diane (Kenny) Rollins of Red House, WV; brother, Gary (Kathy) Brewer of Grand Rapids, Michigan; brother, Danny (Valerie) Brewer of London, Ohio. Woody also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and many friends that he loved dearly.
Woody was preceded in death by his father Wilmer Woodson Brewer of Red House, WV.
Woody was kind spirit that would do anything for anyone. His smile and laughter was contagious.
Woody never knew a stranger and kept the phone hot checking on the people he cared very much about. He was a much beloved son, father, brother, and uncle. He will be missed by family, friends and the community. There will be a small memorial for family to be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Brewer family.