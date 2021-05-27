GAVYN CHASE McCAULEY, 21 of Ripley, was called home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2021.
He was born on December 1, 1999 in Ripley. Gavyn was the beloved son of Sara and Scott Seiber, Justin Butler (Amanda Fletcher) and Chris Rose of Ripley. Gavyn was a 2018 graduate of Ripley High School and an employee of STAR Plastics.
Gavyn was a selfless, kind-hearted young man who loved helping others. He enjoyed music, singing, technology, skateboarding, animals and life. He knew how to brighten a room wherever he went. Gavyn had a huge heart that God used to touch many lives. He will leave more to this world than he took from it. Gavyn attended the Grace Community Church. While he attended, he was involved in church camp and youth mission work. He truly had a servant's heart.
In addition to his parents, Gavyn is survived by brothers, Hayden Rose and Jericho Seiber; sisters Talyson and Haylei Rose and Sophia Seiber; great grandmothers Karen Crihfield and Bernice Weaver; grandparents Rick and Artie Cross of Ripley, Doyle and Charlene Butler of St. Marys, Keith and Sally Freshour of Kenna, Eddie McCauley of Kenna, Hank and Ruby Greer of Ripley, Danny and Peggy Rose of Ripley, Bill and Nancy Seiber of Cross Lanes. Gavyn is also survived by his K-9 best friend, Rilo and many special friends and family members. Gavyn was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Cross of Ripley and an infant sibling.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Grace Community Church, Ripley with Pastor Tim Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in the Fox Farm Cemetery, Kenna. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the Grace Community Church on Saturday.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com