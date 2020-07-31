GAY SCAGGS, 87, of Chapmanville, died July 28, 2020, at her residence. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Friends may call after 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday, July 31, at the funeral home. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are in charge of the arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.