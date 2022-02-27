GAYLON BURTON BAILEY, 79, of Charleston, WV passed away at Raleigh General Hospital from a sudden illness on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Gaylon was born in Charleston, WV on June 25, 1942, to the late Burton Bailey of Rocky Fork, WV.
Gaylon retired doing what he loved as an auto mechanic. He worked at K-Mart Auto and Metz Exxon until he retired. He passed on his love of being a mechanic to his three sons. At one point all three of them worked together at the same place. He loved that. Gaylon went to Nitro High School, and also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
Gaylon loved NASCAR, WVU Football, and watching all college football. He loved to laugh, and spending time fishing at his beloved camp on the Greenbrier River.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-seven years, Nancy S. Dolin Bailey.
He is survived by his brother, Forrest J. Bailey of Campbells Creek; a sister, Wanda Chamberland of Columbia, SC; daughters, Denise McDavid (Danny) Parsons and Nicole Gillespie (Shawn) of Daniels; sons, Ronald D. Dolin Jr. (Buck) of Charleston, Mark Dolin of Charleston, and Arlie Bailey (Betty) of Charleston; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A service of remembrance will be held at a future date for family to celebrate his life.
"As long as we remember a person, they're not really gone. Their thoughts, their feelings, their memories, they become a part of us."
