Gaynell Nelson Hill

Dec. 3, 1929 - Apr. 2, 2020
GAYNELL "GAY" SAVAGE NELSON HILL, 90, of Charleston, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her five children.
Gay, a loving mother and grandmother, a devoted friend, was born and raised on Charleston's East End. Daughter of the late Ruth Womack Savage and William Lee Savage, she was a graduate of Charleston High School, where she made numerous lifelong friends. She attended Stephens College, West Virginia University, and completed her Education Degree at Morris Harvey College.
Beloved by students and staff, Gay spent her career teaching remedial education at the West Virginia Rehabilitation Center, Institute. Several of her students kept in touch throughout her life.
She was married to Dudley Fox Nelson for 42 joyous years and together raised their five kids. They treasured taking family vacations, sharing their love of nature and learning history. Favorite memories were those spent traveling throughout West Virginia.
Gay shared her love of laughter, animals, music concerts and art festivals, reading and sports, gatherings with "the girls", and time spent in Sarasota, Florida.
Her most recent years she spent at home, enjoying the company of family and friends, morning coffee, and the newspaper, Gazette crosswords, flower bouquets, watching sports, playing jeopardy to the end, and receiving special care from Grand dog Nurse Myrtle Mae.
Loved and admired, Gay touched many lives during her eventful journey. She will be remembered for her kindness, patience, and humor. Entertaining and intriguing storytelling of her life and adventures, a wealth of knowledge she shared with all. Gay was an example for the importance and love of family, the value of friendship, and the respect of others.
Gay was preceded in death by her husbands, Dudley Nelson and Samuel Hill; and grandson, John Douglas.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Hill (Paul), John Nelson, Jane Douglas (Bub), Mary Nelson (Fred) and Bill Nelson (Carla); her grandchildren, Will, Adam, Summer, Samantha and Fox; and great - grandchildren, Khloe, Lily, Adam, Jaxon, Elaina, Leo, and Leo.
Private family graveside service will be held Sunday. A Celebration of Gay's life will be planned for a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.