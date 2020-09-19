GEARLD "JERRY" ALLEN MCKINNEY, of Sumerco WV, went home to be with The Lord Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the home of his daughter. In keeping with Gearld's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
