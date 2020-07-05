GEARLDEAN MAE NELSON 85, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born in Covington, Virginia, to the late Robert Glendon Menefee and Georgia Peal Menefee. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Alonzo Nelson, and two sisters, Phyllis Madrid and Elaine Robinson.
Geri is survived by son, Robert Nelson of Ripley; daughter, Renea Nelson Slack of South Charleston; and her son, Randy Nelson and his wife, Brandi, also of South Charleston. Geri leaves behind three grandchildren whom she adored, Tyler Clark, Sara Nelson and Katie Nelson, all of South Charleston. Geri is also survived by her sister, Connie Hoblitzell of Marmet.
Geri graduated from Charleston High School and Morris Harvey College. She pursued a teaching career which spanned over forty years. Every child that passed through her classroom could feel her love for teaching. Geri put her heart and soul into her work and touched many lives over the years. The last twenty years she taught were at Belle Elementary. Geri was a Christian and attended the Belle Church of the Nazarene.
We would like to thank Hospice Care of Charleston for all of their support over the past six months.
Due to the COVID-19, there will only be a private graveside service, with Pastor David Clark officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made to Hospice Care of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387 or Belle Church of the Nazarene, 300 9th Street, Belle, WV 25015.
