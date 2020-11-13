GEAROLD LEON "BRUD" TAYLOR, 86, of Bickmore, born May 18, 1934, went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Maysel Taylor, his siblings, Betty Facemire, Yvonne Bates, Shirley Groves, Tenney Taylor, Jerald Taylor, three infant siblings, and step-grandson Seth Kirk.
He was married to Vernal Fitzwater Taylor (October 14, 1955) for 65 years. They had five children, Gerald M. (Debbie), Timmy (Stephanie), Toby, Lavern "Bunny," and Jo (Woody) Carver. He was blessed with eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Taylor, Juston (Shawna) Taylor, Ashley (Shane) Morton, Kacie (Michael) Minger, Tiffany (Jesse) Norton, Andrew (Carol) Taylor, Sierra (Philip) Backus, and Storm (Emily Estep) Carver; step-grandchildren Sarah Williams and Rachel Whelling; 11 great-grandchildren, Xander Bernardo, Aiden Taylor, Haidyn and Elijah Morton, Zane and Zaiah Minger, Ivy, Ava, and Garrett Taylor, Raylee and Kallie Backus; ex-daughter-in-laws Teresa Taylor and Patricia Blackwell; siblings, Sue Clark, Arbutus Osborne, Diane Lively, and Gaylord Taylor.
Brud was an avid expert lover of outdoors. He would be found hunting, chasing honey bees, picking berries, cutting wood, sawing logs, digging ramps. He was HE White's Ramp Digger Extraordinaire. He was inducted into the WV Turkey Hunters Hall of Fame. He was a timber cutter from the age of 14 to 18 years old when he went to work as a coalminer until his retirement. Brud was an active member of Fola Baptist Church, always on hand to fry his famous deer meat for any occasion. Brud was always there to lend a helping hand in the community or to anyone in need. He was a great husband, dad, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Services will be November 15, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Fola Baptist Church, with Daniel Tanner and grandson Juston Taylor officiating.
He will be laid to rest on the family farm on Jesse Reedy Rd.