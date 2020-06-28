GENE ALLEN ROGERS, 61, of Richburg, S.C., entered the gates of Heaven on June 21, 2020, at home.
He was an employee of Airgas of S.C. and was a member of St. James Pentecostal Church, Richburg, S.C.
He was preceded in death by father: Gene Rogers; mother: Billie Ruth Alderman Rogers; brother: Kevin Lee Rogers; and maternal grandparents: Bill and Allie Alderman.
Surviving are brother: Paul Rogers of Savannah, Ga.; stepsons: Aaron (Amber) Scott of N.C., and Travis and Buddy of Richburg, S.C.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special aunts and uncles: Sonja Knapp, Gerald and Delores Knapp, Connie Alderman; and a host of other family and friends.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with Rev. Richard Justice officiating.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.