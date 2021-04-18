GENE FOWLER, 88, of Sandyville, WV, passed away April 16, 2021, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV.
He was born May 8, 1932, in Logan County, WV, a son of the late Braxtell and Hazel Stollings Fowler.
Gene served his country, a veteran of the United States Navy.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Ravenswood, a member of United Steel Workers Association #5668, Ravenswood, and Retired from Century Aluminum in the Rodding Department. Gene coached Ravenswood Little and Senior league baseball for many years. Gene was an avid Mountaineer and Cincinnati Reds fan and also loved to hunt and fish. Also, he was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 936, Davis , WV, a strong supporter of Logan Wildcat Basketball.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judy; his children, Mark Fowler, Joy Keffer and her husband Greg, Gene Fowler, Jr., and Trish Smith and her husband Brad; his grandchildren, Brandon, Brittney, Haley, Jewelanna, and Angelena; his great grandchildren, Cole, Drew, Lilly, Allie, Sophia, Ivy, Ella, and Reese.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Dallas.
Friends may visit, Monday, April 19, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Mark Lewis, officiating.
Condolences maybe emailed to roush94@yahoo.com or on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page.