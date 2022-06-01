GENE HALL DEWITT, 91, of Sandyville, WV, passed away on May 29, 2022, at his home.
He was born on October 10, 1930, in Rowlesburg, WV, son of the late Ira and Mabel DeWitt.
Gene was a member of the Sandyville Church of Christ where he was baptized and very active, and he visited the nursing homes with the church. He graduated from Rowlesburg High School with the class of 1949, where he excelled in basketball, football, and baseball, having made the first cut with the Pittsburgh Pirates professional baseball team. He retired as a crane operator with Kaiser Aluminum with 40 years of service. He loved his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, pinochle and gardening.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Hill and her husband Hope; son, Dr. Michael DeWitt and his wife Carla; stepchildren, Rita Hill and her husband Douglas, Norse Angus and his wife Sherri, Terry Angus and his wife Rennie, and Joseph Angus and his wife Rina; sisters, Betty and Lois; 20 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine DeWitt; son, Lonnie Gene DeWitt; stepson, Doug Angus; granddaughter, Christy DeWitt; brother, Robert "Bob" DeWitt; and great grandson, Christian Joel Hill.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 2, at 2 p.m. at Sandyville Church of Christ with Minister Kyle Lancaster officiating. Friends may visit the family at the church on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to all his caregivers, especially Shelly and Beth. Beth has been devoted for the last 10 years. The family would also like to thank Jackson County Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.