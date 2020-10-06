GENE SHEPPARD, 93, of Marmet died on October 2nd, 2020, at CAMC.
He spent his formative years in Dawes, WV, with his late brothers Basil, Herbert, and Malcolm, as well as his little sister Arlene. His parents were Alonzo and Mary Sheppard. He was beloved by his parents
and siblings.
Gene graduated from East Bank High School, attended Morris Harvey College, and is a veteran of the Navy. He worked at Carbide in Institute his entire working life.
He then married his great love and has now joined his wife, Betty O'Neal Sheppard, who preceded him.
Gene loved golf, dogs, WVU Football, family, and friends. He was blessed with many friends, and especially loving nieces and nephews, who were also very much loved by him.
He is already greatly missed by his two children. He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Sheppard of Marmet, son Chris Sheppard (Nancy), Angela Webb (Billy), Sarah Woodlock (Dan), Ashley Casdorph, Taylor Cox, Maggie Cox, Malachi Webb, Kayleb Burks, Kamille Richmond, Kendrick Richmond, and Edward Woodlock.
Due to the potential spread of illness, there will be no service at this time. At a later day we will honor Dad, as he deserves.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.