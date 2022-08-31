GENE TUNNEY BROOKS JR. was taken into the arms of the Lord on August 27th 2022, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
His parents, Gene and Christine Brooks, welcomed their first born on February 12, 1952. He grew up in Rand, WV with a loving family and graduated from Dupont High School. He attended West Virginia Tech University to pursue a degree in Engineering, and after two years he went to work for Monsanto Chemical Company where he remained a loyal employee for 31 years. His time at Monsanto led him to follow his entrepreneurial spirit, and open several businesses -- most recently sharing with his wife, Frances, the suite of BrooAlexa enterprises, including BrooAlexa Awards, BrooAlexa Construction, and BrooAlexa Design. Gene was also a key stakeholder in Capital Grille Eathouse. Gene was named the West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year in 2012, and received national recognition for the design of the Department of Homeland Security (Custom Border Protection) Dorm and Conference Center in Harper's Ferry, WV, a joint venture with Persecute Architecture. His company also built a training facility for the Department of Justice, FCI McDowell in Welch, WV. In addition, Gene was a recipient of the WVSU Presidential Business Award and the Charleston NAACP Award, and was a member of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, Charleston, WV Chapter where he served as president. He was also featured in national and local media advertising campaigns in airports, trains, and buses around the US.
He was gifted and very talented with his hands. Gene was an avid car and golf enthusiast, he loved riding his motorcycles, listening to jazz, and watching THE Pittsburgh Steelers. He will forever be missed by all who loved him.
Preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Christine Brooks and brother, Stephen Brooks.
Left to mourn are his survivors -- His loving wife Frances Foster Brooks; His children: Bernardo (Barbara) Brooks, Kristy (Melvin) Smith, Daimeyon Smith, and Jonathan Alexander; His siblings: Vicki (Jim) Charley, Curtis Brooks, Norris Brooks, and Joe Brooks; 10 Grandchildren, 3 Great grandchildren, Margo Christian Brooks, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including Zeus, his beloved German Shepard.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Charleston WV 25306 (304)-925-5607 at 12 Noon. Family visitation 11 a.m., one hour before the service.