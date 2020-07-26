GENEVA ANN LINTHICUM AYERS, 90, of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence. Her parents, daughter, Eleanor Mullins, and son, Eddie Ayers, preceded her in death.
Geneva was a former member of First Pentecostal on Patrick Street before its closing. She enjoyed gardening.
She was a very loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed the experience of watching her grandson, Jordan, grow into a fine young man.
She is survived by husband, William "Jack" Ayers; daughter, Jennifer Ayers; sons, Gary and Bill Ayers, all of Charleston; her beloved grandson, Jordan and special friend, Gladys.
Private burial was held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensand grass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of the arrangements.