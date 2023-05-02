Thank you for Reading.

Geneva “Ernestine" Snodgrass
GENEVA "ERNESTINE" SNODGRASS, 91, of Harrisville, WV, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospice in Charleston, WV.

She was born on June 13, 1931, in Harrisville, WV a daughter of the late Richard W. Elder. Jr. and Jessie Inez (Jones) Elder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Robert (Bob) Snodgrass, a sister, Joan Moore, and brother, Kester Elder.

