GENEVA FLORENCE (RIFFLE) PRINCE, 73, of Heaters, passed away at her daughter's house in Hinkle, OH, on April 17, 2021. Family will receive friends on Saturday April 24, from 10-11 a.m. at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods, and Corner Road, Flatwoods, WV 26621. Funeral services will follow visitation in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m.
