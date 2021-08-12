GENEVA "JEAN" MADELINE PARKER, 87, of Lewisburg passed away early Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Sunrise Chapel United Methodist Church, Clintonville. Entombment will follow at Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until time of service at the church. Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
