Geneva "Jeep" Neeley-Wehrle

GENEVA GERTRUDE "JEEP" NEELEY-WEHRLE was born October 31, 1928.
Geneva was the last of the Jim Neeley family to go home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020.
She is reuniting with her father, James Calvin "Jim" Neeley; mother, Minnie Pearl Hanna-Neeley; sisters, Helen, Ethel, Ruth, Grace, Eloise and Mary; and their beloved brother, James. She is also reuniting with her late husband, Bill Franklin Wehrle, and their children, Jonathan, Beverly Kay and Mary Ellen, and her grandson, Chad.
Geneva lived with her youngest daughter, Lisa, and her great-grandson, Owen Hill, in St. Albans , W.Va. She is also survived by her sons, Billy and Ernie, and daughter, Patty, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Geneva enjoyed life and her family. She was selfless and gave whatever she could to her family and whoever was in need. She was a Christian and member of the Coopers Creek Advent Christian Church where both her mother and father served. She volunteered as a cook and a craft teacher at Camp Whitney.
Geneva loved all of her grandchildren. She enjoyed a special bond with Owen, who was there until the end, helping her during the late stages of Dementia, along with her daughter, Lisa. Owen sang and danced for her, making her laugh so much. He truly gave her so much joy especially when life was limited by the disease.
Lisa would like to thank the assistance of caregivers Linda Reece, Diane Fowler, Lou Ann Hall and Alison Dalton. Thank you for helping me take such great care of my mom. A special thank you to our neighbor, Mike Dalton, who brought mom anything he cooked on the grill. She enjoyed waiving an empty plate at him, alerting him that she could smell his grilled food.
A graveside service will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Kaufmans Branch Road, Big Chimney. Speaker Charlie Neeley will be officiating.
Geneva will be buried in the Hanna-Neeley Cemetery. Please rejoice with our family knowing that she is in the arms of her Lord and Savior, along with her beloved mother and father.
Family will be honoring the six-feet distancing guidelines to keep everyone safe during this health crisis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387. Lisa would like to also thank Nurse Amanda Joyce and CNA Kristen Thornton.
Matthew 25:21
21 "His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!"
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.