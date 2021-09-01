GENEVA K. MOORE, 79, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Walton, WV, passed away on Sunday August 29, 2021.
She was born in Roane County, WV, the daughter of the late Glennis and Edna Paxton. She is also preceded in death by; husband, Walter Wesley Moore; and one sister and one brother in law, Judy Paxton Miller and Roger Miller.
She is survived by: sons, Wesley Dale Moore (Pam) of Walton and Jeffrey Moore (Genea) of Elkview; granddaughters, Melissa Moore Sloan (Jeff) of Walton and Haley Moore of Elkview; great-granddaughter, Emma Sloan of Walton; brothers, Paul Paxton (Genevieve)and Arthur Paxton both of Walton; sisters, Loretta (Roger) Proctor of Walton and Linda Hoover (Chip) of Walton; sister in law, Shirley (Kay) Marks and several nieces and nephews.
Geneva was always kind to others and never met a stranger. She loved spending time with family at camp and traveling to Tennessee on vacation. She will be sadly missed.
The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday September 2, at Matics Funeral Home Inc. in Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Jennings officiating. Burial will be in the Droddy Canterbury Cemetery Walton, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.