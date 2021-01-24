GENEVA LANHAM, aged 80 of Chelyan WV, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 22nd, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division Hospice Care in Charleston WV.
Geneva retired from CAMC Memorial Division after 39 years of service. She enjoyed the outdoors and visiting with family and friends. She never met a stranger! She attended Pond Gap Advent Christian Church.
Geneva is survived by her daughter Cathy (Nathan) Ramsey, granddaughter Christina (Eric) Davidson, her sunshine (great grandson) Declan, son in law Randall Green, brothers Dayne (Charlotte) Proctor, Wayne Proctor, sister Rachel (Frankie) Lanham and a host of family and friends.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Frances Hill-Proctor, brothers Ed, Rob, Harold, and Avon Proctor, sisters Juanita Ridley, Annabelle Proctor, Regina Hudson and Clara Martin, and daughter Sharon Green.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic social Distancing and Face Coverings will be Required at the Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Services will be Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Glasgow, WV 25086 with Pastor James Balser officiating. Burial will follow the services in the cemetery. The family will have a walk thru visitation from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039.
"So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy" John 16:22 Condolences may be sent to the via www.cookefuneralhome.com
