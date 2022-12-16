Thank you for Reading.

Geneva Lee (Lipscomb) Brabbin
GENEVA LEE (LIPSCOMB) BRABBIN, 67, of Winfield passed away into glory at the Hubbard Hospice House on December 13, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in January 1955, Geneva grew up in the Falls Creek area and graduated from St Albans High School in 1973. She worked in the quality control lab at Dow in Institute and South Charleston. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 22 years, Bill Brabbin Sr, her parents, Franklin and Ruby Lipscomb, her brother, Eddie Smith, and her granddaughter, Holly MacQueen Barnes.

She is survived by her brother, Charles Thurmond Lipscomb (Marsha), her step-daughter, Sherry Brabbin MacQueen, her step-son, Bill Brabbin Jr (Debi), grandchildren, Bill Brabbin III (Amy) and Heather MacQueen Jones (Stephen) and great-grandchildren, Abby Brabbin Reyes (Samuel), Logan Brabbin, Kaci Brabbin, Rylan Brabbin, Miles Jones, Lilly Jones, Billy Chase (Joan), Ethan Mac Barnes, and Gabriel Barnes, and her godsons, Caleb Samples (Borden), Jonah Samples (Carli) and Nate Samples.

