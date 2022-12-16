GENEVA LEE (LIPSCOMB) BRABBIN, 67, of Winfield passed away into glory at the Hubbard Hospice House on December 13, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in January 1955, Geneva grew up in the Falls Creek area and graduated from St Albans High School in 1973. She worked in the quality control lab at Dow in Institute and South Charleston. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 22 years, Bill Brabbin Sr, her parents, Franklin and Ruby Lipscomb, her brother, Eddie Smith, and her granddaughter, Holly MacQueen Barnes.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Thurmond Lipscomb (Marsha), her step-daughter, Sherry Brabbin MacQueen, her step-son, Bill Brabbin Jr (Debi), grandchildren, Bill Brabbin III (Amy) and Heather MacQueen Jones (Stephen) and great-grandchildren, Abby Brabbin Reyes (Samuel), Logan Brabbin, Kaci Brabbin, Rylan Brabbin, Miles Jones, Lilly Jones, Billy Chase (Joan), Ethan Mac Barnes, and Gabriel Barnes, and her godsons, Caleb Samples (Borden), Jonah Samples (Carli) and Nate Samples.
Geneva's faith in the Lord and unwavering confidence in his sovereign goodness, was a comfort to her and an inspiration to many. Her love for her Lord was manifested in her love of worship and her genuine love for people. She especially loved little children and little children loved her. She touched countless lives with her love, kindness, and generosity. She was a faithful prayer warrior and a wonderful friend. A longtime member of covenant Presbyterian Church, she served as Sunday school teacher, and on WIC (council of Women in the Church.) She loved tending her flower garden and opening her beautiful home on the river for family and friends to enjoy.
She loved her family well and we will miss her joyous presence in our lives, but we rejoice knowing she is at peace and resting in the arms of her gracious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as the good and faithful servant she was.
Celebration of Geneva's life will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17 at 12 p.m., with Rev. Josh Bailey officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice or Hubbard Hospice House.