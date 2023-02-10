Geneva W. Harvey Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GENEVA W. HARVEY of 82, of Charleston, W.V following a long illness.Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Liberty Baptist Church at 12 Noon, viewing will be one hour prior to Services.Officiating Rev. Jerry Staples.Arrangement Entrusted to Durgan Funeral Home of Beckley, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Curtis Lee McNeil Jr. James V. Walker Gladys Holland Moran Paul Ray Watson James V. Walker Cline “Barney” Lilly James C. Hicks Leland Harrison Rieman Marjorie Sue Munroe Brenda Joyce Gibson Wolfe Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 10, 2023 Daily Mail WV CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program