Genevieve “Ginny” Ellis
GENEVIEVE "GINNY" ELLIS, 92, of Charleston passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

She was born on July 3, 1929 to the late Roy and Gertrude Cavender.

Ginny was a member of Cross Lanes Bible Church for over 30 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E Ellis, Jr. and daughter, Donna J. Duty.

Ginny is survived by her grandson, John Jarvis; granddaughters, Melissa Jarvis and Jennifer Petry; and great-grandchildren, Michael Jarvis, Grace Petry, and Faith Petry.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 17 in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Friends may visit 30 minutes prior to the service in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

www.kellerfuneralhome.net

