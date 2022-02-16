Genevieve “Ginny” Ellis Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GENEVIEVE "GINNY" ELLIS, 92, of Charleston passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 13, 2022.She was born on July 3, 1929 to the late Roy and Gertrude Cavender.Ginny was a member of Cross Lanes Bible Church for over 30 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E Ellis, Jr. and daughter, Donna J. Duty.Ginny is survived by her grandson, John Jarvis; granddaughters, Melissa Jarvis and Jennifer Petry; and great-grandchildren, Michael Jarvis, Grace Petry, and Faith Petry.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 17 in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Friends may visit 30 minutes prior to the service in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Larry Wayne Hardman Blank Larry Wayne Hardman George Russell Goff Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses