GENEVIEVE MAE IGO, 86, of Dunbar, passed away on July 13, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net

