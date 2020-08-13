GENEWTH JANE HOLLEY, 92, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away August 11, 2020. Graveside Funeral services will be held at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, Friday, August 14, at 2:30 p.m. Due to the safety mandates, social distancing and facemasks will be required. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Nazarene Church in Point Pleasant. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.
