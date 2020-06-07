GEOFFREY WAYNE KOONTZ, 68, of Charleston, passed away at his home, on May 29, 2020.
Geoff was preceded in death by his loving parents, A. Ray and Dorothy Koontz; aunt and uncle, Robert and Delores Houston, Conrad "Jim" Haynes; nephew, Andrew Campbell; and second cousin, Jason Finney.
Geoff is survived by his companion and mother of his children, Teresa Burgess; daughters, Brandie Arbogast (Amy), Blair (Laura) Kimble, Bliss Koontz, and Falien Burgess (Tyler); grandchildren, Cameron and Christian Arbogast, Levi, Asher and Malia Kimble, and Harper Miller; and sisters, Cheryl Koontz (Johnny) and Missy (Rick) Goff. Geoff was also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who he loved dearly.
Anyone that knew Geoff, knew his hearty laugh, his booming voice and infectious smile. Geoff graduated from Sissonville High School in 1970, where he enjoyed playing football and baseball, and was voted most likely to succeed his senior year. He was a retired chemical operator of Union Carbide Corporation (Dow Chemical). Geoff was an avid WVU, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds fan.
Services will be held graveside at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Sissonville Memorial Gardens, in Sissonville, with Pastor Al Mendez officiating. Due to the service being outdoors, all are welcome to attend.
If you wish to send any donations, flowers, or cards, please address to any of his children at 4437 Rich Fork Road, Charleston WV 25312.