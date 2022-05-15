GEORGE ALDERSON SAUVAGEOT, a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve and longtime resident of St. Albans, WV, passed away on May 11, 2022 after a long, well-fought battle with Parkinson's disease.
Aldy, as he was known to family and friends, was born Dec. 12, 1939 to George A. and Grace Smith Sauvageot and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1957 before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. At this time, he married the love of his life, Della Rae Allison. He was a devoted and loving husband for over 65 years.
After attending boot camp at Parris Island, S.C., Aldy spent 26 years performing his military duties with distinguished service, acquiring the rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant. While in the service he also attended West Virginia State College. In 1959, Aldy began working for the Monsanto Chemical Company (now Bayer Corp.), where he spent over 35 years as a pipe fitter and mechanic until his retirement in 1995. He became the President of the Steel Workers Union at Monsanto and advocated fiercely for all union workers.
After retirement, Aldy spent many years teaching the GWRRA Rider Course which consisted of training in the classroom and practice on the rider course in order to attain a motorcycle endorsement on one's WV driver's license. He believed adamantly in the mission of the course, "To save lives through quality, world class education". Aldy loved his own Honda Gold Wing, and he and Della rode all over the country attending rallies and other Gold Wing events with some of their closest friends. He served as State Director for the WV Gold Wing Road Riders Association for many years and participated in many rides honoring veterans and other charitable causes.
In addition to his riding adventures, Aldy was skilled in all types of construction. He was thrilled to use his knowledge and eye for precision to assist his sons in building their forever homes. To the end, he was always busy as an all-around handyman. As a man of faith, he was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston and recently attended St. Andrews United Methodist Church in St. Albans, WV.
Aldy was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, brother William "Bill" Adrian Sauvageot (Claudia) and sisters, Rena Graham (Chuck) and Katherine "Kitty" Bachman.
He is survived by his loving wife Della, sons Robert "Bob" (Beth) of Tornado, Michael "Mike" (Terry) of South Charleston, George Thomas "Tom" (Bev) of Barboursville and daughter Beverly "Bev" Veno of Dunbar. He was a loving grandfather to Larissa (Marcus), Chris, and Donnie Sauvageot, Valerie Stephens, Cassie Vannater, Elizabeth (David) Patrick, Emily (Jake) Woolwine, Holly (McKinley) Conrad, Olivia and Katherine Sauvageot, Alisha (Jonathan) Dierdorff and Andy (Abi) Caudill, as well as many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor Aldy's life will be held at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans on Wednesday May 18, 2022 at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church (St. Albans), the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of your choice.
You can visit Aldy's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Sauvageot family.