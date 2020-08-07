GEORGE ALEXANDER WILSON, 73, of Leon, WV, passed away August 4, 2020. Graveside services will be held at the Wilson Family Cemetery, (Rt. 62) Leon, WV, Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11 a.m.. Social distancing and face masks are required. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, WV, is serving the family.
