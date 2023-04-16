GEORGE ALFRED BROWN III, 80, of South Charleston, West Virginia, passed away November 1, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a 60-year battle as a type 1 diabetic.
George was born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 25, 1942, to the late George A. Brown, Jr. and Anna Cash Brown. He was preceded in death by a sister, Flora (Brown) Hackett, and a sister-in-law, Ann Arnold. George was a 9th generation descendant of William Morris, the original settler of the Kanawha Valley in 1774.
George is survived by his wife, Hersha Arnold Brown of South Charleston; a sister-in-law: Avis (Bob) Gloeckner of Ohio; two brothers-in-law: Lloyd (Yasuko) Arnold, Japan, and Eddy Arnold of Ohio; four nephews: Edwin (Alia) Hackett of Georgia, William (Terri) Brown of Charleston, Dr. David (Heather) Gloeckner of Florida and Doug (Nikki) Gloeckner of Ohio; three nieces: Jennifer (John) Garcia of Texas, Danielle Gloeckner of North Carolina, and Dianne Gloeckner of Ohio; three great nephews: Caleb & Cooper Gloeckner and Jonathan Garcia of Texas; and a great-great niece: Everlyee Rose of Ohio.
George grew up on Forest Circle, South Charleston, West Virginia in the house his father built. After graduation from high school, he assisted his father building another house on Green Road in South Charleston while attending West Virginia Institute of Technology (WV Tech). George graduated from West Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science Degree with a Mathematics Emphasis, and a Minor in Physics. He was a member of Sigma Epsilon Fraternity. He was executive director of the Savannah Transit Authority in Georgia for 18 years, with his final employment as an analyst for the Florida Department of Highways. George enjoyed 23 years of retirement, playing tennis and his favorite hobby, taking photographs. George could always be seen wearing a baseball hat with several cameras hanging on both shoulders and one in his pocket. His photo of a bee and hummingbird won him a 1st place award and was published in a photography book entitled "Vibes."
George enjoyed volunteering for the city of South Charleston for 10 years as their photographer and having his wife assist him with errands.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service for George at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston, West Virginia with Pastor Ginna Taylor officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 508 Second Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303.