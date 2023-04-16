Thank you for Reading.

George Alfred Brown III
SYSTEM

GEORGE ALFRED BROWN III, 80, of South Charleston, West Virginia, passed away November 1, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a 60-year battle as a type 1 diabetic.

George was born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 25, 1942, to the late George A. Brown, Jr. and Anna Cash Brown. He was preceded in death by a sister, Flora (Brown) Hackett, and a sister-in-law, Ann Arnold. George was a 9th generation descendant of William Morris, the original settler of the Kanawha Valley in 1774.

Tags

Recommended for you